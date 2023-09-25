According to CoinDesk: Options traders in the crypto landscape are preparing for a significant event this Friday at 08:00 UTC - the expiration of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) options contracts. These contracts, worth nearly $4.8 billion, will expire on Deribit, a leading crypto options exchange. Approximately 10%, or 117,000 contracts of this total, are tied to Bitcoin, with the balance associated with Ether.

Market stability is anticipated ahead of the expiry, the outcome of which depends on how BTC and ETH trade by the end of the week. These derivatives contracts, which allow traders to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price at a later date, could prove valuable or worthless. Traders and investors, both seasoned and retail, monitor monthly and quarterly options expiries closely due to their potential influence on the markets before and after their settlement.

In 2023, quarterly expiries have been typically significant in terms of volume and value, according to Luuk Strijers, chief commercial officer at Deribit, who cited expiries in June and March that totaled $5.4 billion and $5.2 billion, respectively.

September's Max Pain levels - the price levels where options buyers stand to lose the most money at expiration - are expected to be $26,500 for BTC and $1,650 for ETH.

Market makers, tasked with creating liquidity, typically engage in hedging activities in an effort to maintain a market-neutral book by actively buying and selling the underlying asset as expiry nears - a practice that Riffin Ardern, a volatility trader from crypto asset management firm Blofin, suggests may lead to price stabilization given the significant positive gamma of options expiring on September 29.

Expectations for potential price swings heading into the event remain subdued. As Strijers explains, stable markets have been observed over the past month as the Gamma of September expiries has gradually increased, arguing against strong market moves in the coming week.



