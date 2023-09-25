Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 47. The level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 47 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the Greed level has a significant increase from 44 to 47. Throughout the previous week, the index fluctuated from 46 to 47 indicating a increasing level of Greed in the market.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).































































