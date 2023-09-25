According to Bitcoin.com: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Justin Sun, Tron Foundation's founder, and his company, Rainberry, has seen an unexpected twist. A judge has granted an extension in the case's timeline, allowing Sun's attorneys until December 8, 2023, to potentially resolve the SEC claims before any motion practice.

The lawsuit's genesis dates back to March 2023, when the U.S. securities watchdog sued Justin Sun, Tron Foundation, Bittorrent Foundation, and Rainberry. The core allegation was that the four entities offered investors TRX and BTT as unregistered securities, violating U.S. securities regulations. The SEC also accuses Sun of orchestrating a scheme to manipulate the market value of TRX.

Following a court order issued on September 14, 2023, both Sun and Rainberry's legal representation sought an extension, which the judge approved. This move delays the deadline to December 8, 2023. Sun's legal team argues for the extension, claiming there's a good cause for it.

The reasons behind the rescheduling include the dissolving of the Tron Foundation in April 2023, and it's current efforts to revive itself in Singapore. Sun's legal team is also studying proceedings related to Judge Torres' ruling in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple Labs case. It's worth mentioning that the SEC has appealed against Torres' judgement, with the final decision still pending.