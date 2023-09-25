As reported by Odaily, CoinEx has announced that, effective from September 25, it has reinstated deposits and withdrawals for a total of 346 cryptocurrencies. The information was officially communicated on the X platform.

CoinEx has advised its users to stay updated about subsequent changes regarding deposit and withdrawal resumptions via its official fee standards page and social media channels. The platform clarified that only those cryptocurrencies specified in the previous week's announcement and the official fee standard page are available for the said operations. Users are cautioned to disregard any other claims, labeling them as fraudulent.

