BNB Chain has recently collaborated with the popular Ethereum wallet, MetaMask, to fix a glitch in their system that was showing disproportionately high gas fees for opBNB transactions. The glitch, which potentially affected transacting ease for some users, has now been efficiently addressed and resolved, according to a recent tweet from BNB Chain.

Now, users of the BNB Chain can enjoy the true advantages of opBNB - speedy, cost-effective, and secure transactions. The prompt redressal of this issue underscores the commitment of BNB Chain and MetaMask to provide a seamless and user-friendly environment for their users. For a detailed account of the steps taken to rectify the problem, BNB Chain has provided a thread on their Twitter account.