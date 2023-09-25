According to Decrypt: The Bitcoin network is undergoing yet another congestion phase, manifesting in a so-far unresolved backlog of about 393,000 transactions, extending back to April. Prominent Bitcoin on-chain analyst, Willy Woo, observes that the mempool (a "waiting room" for unconfirmed transactions on the blockchain) is now at its highest point in Bitcoin's recorded history.

According to James Check, Lead Analyst for Glassnode, this congestion surge is tied to the growing demand for inscriptions, mostly popularized by Bitcoin Ordinals. Similar to NFTs, inscriptions enable blockchain users to store their images, texts, or audio data on the public ledger.

While the fees are not currently as high as they were amidst the Ordinal frenzy of early May, Check notes that the Bitcoin network hasn't managed to clear its mempool since then. He adds that inscriptions account for 50-60% of all confirmed transactions, thus significantly contributing to the network's congestion.

Woo, who currently pays a $7.50 transaction fee, expresses his preference for high transaction costs. He believes that the Bitcoin network will eventually have to rely solely on transaction fees for security. He also notes the need for Layer-2 solutions like the Lightning Network to scale up during periods of high fees, which, currently, are impacting its effectiveness for smaller transactions.

While Woo highlights the progress developers have made in improving blockchain efficiency since the 2017 congestion, he also raises valid questions about future congestion scenarios, especially during bull markets. He concludes with a prediction: "Lightning may take up some of the load, but [we'll] also start to see some payment frauds as a result."