Binance has announced that it will be removing certain liquidity pools from its Liquid Swap service, effective from 29th September 2023, 04:00 UTC. This step forms part of Binance's periodic reviews of liquidity pools to enhance liquidity concentration, diminish slippage, and offer customers better trading prices.

The affected liquidity pools are: ATOM/BUSD, AVAX/BUSD, ETC/BUSD, JOE/USDT, KSM/BTC, OOKI/USDT, STG/USDT, and SUI/BTC.

Users who have positions in these pools will have their deposited assets automatically returned to their Spot wallets at the stated date and time. Binance urges its users to plan their investment strategies accordingly. This decision, a part of Binance's commitment to providing a superior trading experience, underscores the active governance of their product offerings.

