Jarek Jakubcek, the Head of Law Enforcement Training at Binance, has been honored with a Certificate of Appreciation by the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA). The recognition comes due to Jakubcek's extensive contributions and efforts in promoting cooperation and camaraderie between the KNPA and Binance, predominantly in the arena of cybercrime investigation. The honor was presented during the International Symposium on Cybercrime Response (ISCR) 2023 by the Commissioner of the Korean National Police.

The ISCR is an annual event that facilitates global knowledge sharing and ideation among sectors leaders, professionals, and law enforcement entities, focusing on best practices for combating cybercrime.

In his role at Binance, Jakubcek, a renowned cybercrime expert and former cryptocurrency specialist at Europol’s Cybercrime Centre (EC3), oversees Binance's interactions with law enforcement agencies, providing practical cryptocurrency training and conducting workshops for international law enforcement communities, prosecutors, and police investigators.

On receiving the award, Jakubcek expressed his gratitude and honor, commending KNPA's successful investigation work in complex cybercrime cases. He emphasized Binance's strong belief in a collaborative approach involving exchanges and law enforcement agencies as crucial for effective cybercrime defense.

To materialize this commitment, Binance initiated the Global Law Enforcement Training Program, aiming to aid law enforcement agencies in tackling financial and cybercrimes concerning virtual assets. Throughout the first half of 2023, Binance conducted over 60 training sessions, both in-person and remotely, globally.

