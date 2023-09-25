In recent development, Binance P2P, a primary peer-to-peer trading platform, is set to update the maker fees for 24 fiat markets. This change is scheduled to take effect from 00:00 (UTC), October 2, 2023. The revised fee regime spans across a range of fiat currencies including ARS, BDT, BHD, BOB, CLP, CRC, DOP, DZD, GTQ, HNL, IQD, JOD, KWD, MAD, MXN, OMR, PAB, PEN, PKR, PYG, QAR, TND, TRY, and UYU.

As per the announcement, the updated maker fee for a majority of the listed currencies would be 0.20%, whereas for the Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and Pakistani Rupee (PKR), the revised fee would be 0.15%. This news is part of Binance P2P's ongoing drive to offer improved products and services for its vast user base, despite the change being potentially unavailable in certain regions.