The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,000 and $26,739 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,122, down by -1.77%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GLMR, MLN, and FTT, up by 44%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1577.37 (-1.04%)

  • BNB: $209.1 (-0.76%)

  • XRP: $0.4951 (-2.81%)

  • ADA: $0.2447 (-0.33%)

  • DOGE: $0.06076 (-1.40%)

  • SOL: $19.47 (-0.66%)

  • TRX: $0.08416 (+0.05%)

  • DOT: $4.025 (+0.05%)

  • MATIC: $0.5123 (-1.33%)

  • LTC: $64.34 (-0.66%)

Top gainers on Binance: