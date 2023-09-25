The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,000 and $26,739 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,122, down by -1.77%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GLMR, MLN, and FTT, up by 44%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
BNB Chain Collaborates with MetaMask to Fix opBNB Gas Fees Glitch, Promises Faster and Cheaper Transactions
Market movers:
ETH: $1577.37 (-1.04%)
BNB: $209.1 (-0.76%)
XRP: $0.4951 (-2.81%)
ADA: $0.2447 (-0.33%)
DOGE: $0.06076 (-1.40%)
SOL: $19.47 (-0.66%)
TRX: $0.08416 (+0.05%)
DOT: $4.025 (+0.05%)
MATIC: $0.5123 (-1.33%)
LTC: $64.34 (-0.66%)
Top gainers on Binance: