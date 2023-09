Binance Futures, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced plans to list USDⓈ-M and COIN-M Quarterly 0329 Delivery Contracts after the USDⓈ-M and COIN-M Quarterly 0929 Contracts expire and settle on September 29, 2023 at 08:00 (UTC). The next set of contracts include USDⓈ-M BTC & ETH Quarterly 0329 and COIN-M BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, LINK, BCH, XRP, DOT & LTC Quarterly 0329 Delivery Contracts.