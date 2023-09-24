As per recent data tracked by Whale Alert, a massive amount of 792,000 LINK, valued at approximately $5.63 million, has been transferred to the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, reports Odaily.
Whopping 792,000 LINK Worth $5.63 Million Transferred to Binance
2023-09-24 15:50
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
