According to Definalist's post on platform X, the fake APT recharge issue at Upbit resulted from unchecked type parameters. Definalist highlighted that the faker APT was designed with six decimal places, in contrast to the native token that traditionally incorporates eight decimal places. They indicated that had the false APT employed eight decimal places, all users would have received $25,000 instead of $250.

Platform X user MINGBB opines that if the token value had skyrocketed to $25,000, it would have activated South Korea's travel rules, obstructing any deposits.

In earlier reports, Definalist suggested that some Upbit users found their APT balances on the upraise without any transactions on their part. Meanwhile, certain users who ended up vending these fake APT tokens had reportedly received calls from customer service asking them to return the funds.

