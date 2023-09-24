The total number of cross-chain users on Starknet has surpassed the significant one million mark, according to Dune statistics. The report indicated that the total number of Starknet cross-chain users reached an impressive 1,002,053. Moreover, there have been 66,074 users who have crossed chains in just the last seven days. This milestone showcases the increasing interest and engagement in Starknet's cross-chain capabilities.
Starknet's Cross-Chain User Base Surges Past 1 Million Mark
2023-09-24 13:23
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
