According to Cointelegraph: The Miss Universe Organization has disclaimed any connection to the "Miss Universe Coin" project, which was announced at the Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) earlier this month. The organization, responsible for the Miss Universe and Miss Universe Philippines pageants, labeled the coin project as false and stated it will explore all legal options in response to this alleged infringement.

Official announcement published on the Miss Universe Facebook page. Source: Facebook

The announcement for the "Miss Universe Coin" was made by Donald Lim, the founder of the organization managing the PBW. The supposed coin was described as being associated with the Miss Universe brand. However, the Miss Universe Organization publicly refuted these claims, asserting that no such cryptocurrency exists, and it plays no role in the voting or selection process for its pageants.

Further, the organization is challenging the spread of information about this coin at upcoming blockchain events around the world, advising media not to promote what it sees as fraudulent activity. The PBW has since announced it is in consultation with all involved parties and is working to provide an update.



