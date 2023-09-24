According to Cointelegraph: The United States law firm Fenwick & West, which previously served the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has rejected accusations in a class-action lawsuit that it facilitated FTX's alleged fraudulent undertakings. The law firm defended its conduct in a recent court filing dated Sept. 21, reiterating that any legal service provided to FTX was within the confines of the law and scope of client representation.

The plaintiffs in the case have argued that Sam Bankman-Fried, believed to be linked with FTX, supposedly misused Fenwick's counsel to promote illegal activities. They allege that Fenwick went beyond the standard legal services it should provide to FTX and maintained that the firm should bear responsibility as a result.

The court documents reveal the claim that Fenwick offered services to FTX that exceeded what a law firm usually provides. Additionally, the plaintiffs point out that several of Fenwick's employees opted to leave and join FTX. They also highlight Fenwick's role in establishing corporations that Bankman-Fried allegedly utilized for fraudulent purposes and advising FTX on regulatory compliance within the emerging cryptocurrency context.

Fenwick & West is challenging these accusations, maintaining that it should not carry sole liability as it was not the only legal firm representing FTX. They defend that their role in providing legal counsel to FTX was comparatively minor.

The dispute arises after former FTX creditors launched a lawsuit against former employees of Salameda, a company once linked with FTX Group. The legal move aims to recover a reported $157.3 million, alleging that the extraction of these funds was illicit and took place just before FTX's bankruptcy filing.

