Based on the latest data from CME Federal Reserve Watch, it is predicted that there's a 73.7% chance the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady at 5.25-5.50% in November. The possibility of an interest rate hike of 25 basis points to a range of 5.50%-5.75% stands at 26.3%. This suggests that the majority prediction is for a continued standstill in the Fed's interest rates for the upcoming November session.