According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin has maintained a steady trading range around the $26,676 mark over the past three days, indicating a positive sentiment among crypto traders despite a decline in the S&P 500. Bitcoin’s supply is gradually moving into stronger hands, with short-term holders holding the least amount of Bitcoin in over a decade, according to Analytics firm, Glassnode. However, due to uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin's next move, traders have been less active, resulting in quiet price movements across major altcoins.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

Despite this uncertainty, several altcoins, including LINK, MKR, ARB, and THETA, are beginning to show signs of a potential recovery. A possible bullish swing from Bitcoin could act as a catalyst for an altcoin rally.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin price analysis shows a balance between buyers and sellers, with the price managing to stay above the 20-day exponential moving average of $26,523. If the price continues to rise, climbing above the 50-day simple moving average of $26,948, it may signal buyer dominance. This could potentially lead to price growth towards the resistance barrier of $28,143.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

In the meantime, altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Maker (MKR), Arbitrum (ARB), and Theta Network (THETA) are attracting attention from traders. LINK has shown potential for a trend change, MKR has been seeing resistance at $1,370, ARB is gradually turning positive, and THETA has seen a promising comeback.

However, these cryptocurrencies face their own set of challenges and resistance levels. The exact direction of their prices will be dependent on how traders respond to these resistance levels, market sentiments, and the movements of Bitcoin in the near term.

