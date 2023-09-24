According to Cointelegraph: A Melbourne couple, who inadvertently received $10.5 million Australian dollars ($6.7 million) due to a glitch on Crypto.com, are heading for an October plea hearing following charges of spending the accidentally acquired funds.

In May 2021, an error occurred when Thevamanogari Manivel transferred funds to her partner's, Jatinder Singh, Crypto.com account. When the transaction was flagged by the exchange due to a mismatch of the bank account and exchange account, a refund was issued to Manivel's bank account. However, the refunded amount turned out to be a whopping 10.5 million AU$ instead of the intended 100 AU$. This significant blunder was only detected during the exchange's annual audit in December 2021.

In the ensuing legal dispute at the Victoria Supreme Court, it was commanded that the mistakenly transferred funds be returned to the cryptocurrency trading platform. The couple allegedly spent a notable portion of their windfall before the error was discovered, including the purchase of four houses, several vehicles, and transferring around 4 million AU$ to a Malaysian bank account.

Manivel has already pleaded guilty to the charges related to recklessly dealing with crime proceeds, leading to 18 months of imposed community corrections and six months of unpaid community work. Singh, however, is preparing for a plea trial slated for October 23.

