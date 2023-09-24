According to Cointelegraph: The price of Bitcoin has consistently hovered around the $26,500 mark as the week closed on Sept. 24. This period of stability indicates continued accumulation by exchange traders, thus consolidating the cryptocurrency's position within an established range. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView affirms Bitcoin's price resilience over the weekend, even amidst US macroeconomic volatility triggers.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Credible Crypto, a reputable analyst and trader, suggested that the market is not primed for a significant move yet. He pointed to gradual trend changes on the Binance order book, highlighting the addition of two more blocks of bids. This steady accumulation could pave the way for some action as the new week unfolds.

BTC/USD order book data for Binance annotated chart. Source: Credible Crypto/X

Significant changes are also becoming evident in the overall composition of Bitcoin investors. According to trader and analyst CryptoCon, short-term Bitcoin holders — those holding their coins for 155 days or less — possess less of the total BTC supply than at any other time in the last 12 years. This decrease in short-term speculators suggests a growing cohort of strong Bitcoin holders, indicating resilience in the face of market volatility.

In conclusion, the apparent stability at the $26.5K price point, matched with the decreasing speculator share and increasing strong holder base, could be positioning the Bitcoin market for future growth.

