The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,546 and $26,633 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,591, up by 0.14%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GFT, CREAM, and DATA, up by 78%, 73%, and 17%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1593.87 (+0.15%)
BNB: $210.7 (+0.10%)
XRP: $0.5094 (-0.55%)
DOGE: $0.06163 (+0.16%)
ADA: $0.2455 (+0.08%)
SOL: $19.61 (+0.87%)
TRX: $0.08411 (+1.05%)
DOT: $4.024 (+0.37%)
MATIC: $0.5193 (-0.35%)
LTC: $64.77 (-0.14%)
Top gainers on Binance:
GFT/BUSD (+78%)
CREAM/BUSD (+73%)
DATA/BUSD (+17%)