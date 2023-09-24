The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,546 and $26,633 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,591, up by 0.14%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GFT, CREAM, and DATA, up by 78%, 73%, and 17%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1593.87 (+0.15%)

  • BNB: $210.7 (+0.10%)

  • XRP: $0.5094 (-0.55%)

  • DOGE: $0.06163 (+0.16%)

  • ADA: $0.2455 (+0.08%)

  • SOL: $19.61 (+0.87%)

  • TRX: $0.08411 (+1.05%)

  • DOT: $4.024 (+0.37%)

  • MATIC: $0.5193 (-0.35%)

  • LTC: $64.77 (-0.14%)

Top gainers on Binance: