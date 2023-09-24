The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,546 and $26,633 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,591, up by 0.14%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GFT, CREAM, and DATA, up by 78%, 73%, and 17%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: