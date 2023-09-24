According to Odaily: BananaGun has witnessed a significant rise in its trading volume recently, touching a noteworthy $254 million, according to Dune statistics. The digital asset platform also recorded an increase in its users' numbers, reaching 20,198. The average daily trading volume stands at approximately $2.209 million.

This growth comes after earlier reports from Odaily showed that BananaGun's trading volume stood at $206 million on September 13, with a user base of 15,921 and an average daily trading volume amounting to $1.987 million. The significant rise manifests the increasing activity and user interest within the BananaGun platform.