According to CoinDesk: Coinbase Inc., the US-based cryptocurrency exchange, is understood to have recently contemplated an acquisition of FTX Europe, as reported by Fortune. This move is perceived to be a part of Coinbase’s strategic expansion of its derivatives business even amidst the regulatory clampdown it faces in its home country.

Although precise details of the acquisition discussions have not been divulged, it is reported that they did not progress to an advanced stage. FTX Europe, having declared bankruptcy last fall, was considered due to its profitable derivatives business and its growing customer base.

Derivatives, being financial contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset such as Bitcoin, present lucrative opportunities for both traders and exchanges. Particularly attractive to Coinbase, and seemingly to other potential buyers, are FTX Europe's licenses to offer perpetual futures, a highly sought-after derivative in the region.

Among other interested parties reported are Crypto.com and Trek Labs, showing FTX Europe's potential appeal to significant players in the crypto exchange market.