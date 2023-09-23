According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin (BTC) has been able to maintain its hold above the $26,000 mark despite recent equity market sell-offs and a surging U.S. dollar. Coinciding with downfalls of 2.7% and 3.2% in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index respectively, Bitcoin's steadfastness is seen as “remarkable” by analytics firm IntoTheBlock.

Multiple factors could contribute to Bitcoin's stability, including its lack of correlation with the Dollar Index (DXY) and the high number of long-term holders or "HODLers." This latter point is especially significant in light of potential upcoming approval of a spot BTC exchange-traded fund in the U.S., with IntoTheBlock suggesting that this could indicate a bullish cycle for Bitcoin may be on the horizon.

BTC rose to $27,400 earlier this week, before experiencing strong selling pressure that resulted in a downward adjustment. CEO of derivatives decentralized exchange SynFutures, Rachel Lin, noted that the convergence of the 200-week and 200-day moving averages at $27,800 could act as a strong resistance level in the coming week, but that the $26,000 to $26,500 range is offering support for the price.

Amidst an unclear macro environment, Bitcoin seems to be outperforming thanks to the continuous accumulation by long-term investors. In terms of options, Lin pointed out that $24,000 puts and $35,000 call options currently have the largest open interest.

