The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,488 and $26,698 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,555, down by -0.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM, STPT, and FIS, up by 35%, 30%, and 26%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1591.42 (-0.15%)
BNB: $210.5 (-0.19%)
XRP: $0.5122 (+0.59%)
DOGE: $0.06153 (-0.11%)
ADA: $0.2453 (+0.25%)
SOL: $19.44 (-1.17%)
TRX: $0.08324 (-0.41%)
DOT: $4.008 (-0.27%)
MATIC: $0.5211 (-0.04%)
LTC: $64.86 (-0.14%)
Top gainers on Binance: