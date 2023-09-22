According to Cointelegraph: Artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI has become the subject of an investigation by Poland's data protection authority, the Personal Data Protection Office (UODO), following a complaint lodged against OpenAI's ChatGPT product.

The unnamed claimant alleges that OpenAI processed data in an "unlawful, unreliable manner." The applicant also accused OpenAI and its language model, ChatGPT, of generating false information about him. They further claim that OpenAI failed to fulfil their rights under the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

UODO President, Jan Nowak, expressed on September 20 that this isn't the first time concerns have been raised about ChatGPT's adherence to European data protection and privacy standards. However, Nowak admitted that given OpenAI is not based in the European Union, the resolution could be challenging.

Nowak stated, "The case concerns the violation of many provisions on the protection of personal data, which is why we will ask OpenAI to answer a number of questions in order to be able to thoroughly conduct administrative proceedings.”

Jakub Groszkowski, deputy president of UODO, noted that the allegations in the complaint cast uncertainty over OpenAI's commitment to Europe's standards for personal data protection. The primary concern rests on the principle of privacy by design outlined in the GDPR. The investigation aims to primarily elucidate these doubts.