In the usual transaction process, Binance users deposit their fiat currency to a bank account or via a service like Open Banking, and the equivalent funds appear in their Binance account balance. However, the mechanism working behind the scenes to make this transaction seamless involves specialized licensing and regulated third parties.

In many parts of the globe, handling fiat currencies and facilitating digital payments require special licenses, such as E-Money Licenses prevalent in Europe. Users interact with service providers holding these licenses when making online payments. Crypto exchanges like Binance often do not hold these licenses due to the presence of several service providers who do.

Practically speaking, when users deposit fiat to Binance or any other exchange, their funds are guarded by a licensed and regulated third party whose role is to ensure the secure handling of their money. This fiat balance is then reflected in the user's Binance account and can be employed to buy crypto with an assurance of fund safety.

When users decide to sell crypto for fiat, the partner handles the fiat currency and transfers it to the user's bank account upon withdrawal initiation. These partners, referred to as fiat on- and off-ramps, ease the process of purchasing crypto with fiat currencies.

Although typically unnoticed by users, these underlying details are crucial for navigating potential misapprehensions about who holds the fiat funds. Essentially, Binance does not hold users’ fiat currency balances. Instead, these funds are kept by regulated partners who assist us in providing fiat services. Nonetheless, Binance remains committed to ensuring maximum protection of our users' funds.

