According to CoinDesk: Ether's price volatility could be dampened ahead of next Friday's derivatives expiry due to the hedging activity from options market makers, according to market analysts. Options dealers have built net positive or long gamma exposure, indicating a potential approach where they buy low and sell high.

Ether has seen a 2% decrease this week, finding solid ground beneath the pivotal support of the 200-week simple moving average, at $1,660. For the upcoming days, its prices may stabilize, influenced by market makers' strategy.

A market maker or dealer is an entity that provides constant liquidity in a market by posting both a bid and ask, profiting off the bid-ask spread. These entities typically maintain delta-neutral portfolios, requiring continual purchasing and selling of the underlying asset to minimize exposure to price fluctuations.

"Dealers predominantly hold long [gamma] positions for the $1,650-$1,700 strikes, both for 22nd and 29th September [expiries]... This could constrain Ethereum’s mobility leading up to the 29th September expiry, especially on the bullish side," said Imran Lakha, Founder of Options Insights.

When market makers and dealers have net long gamma, they attempt to achieve market neutrality by buying low and selling high, effectively limiting price swings and enhancing liquidity.

With the nearing expiry date, gamma increases substantially, necessitating further hedging by dealers with net positive gamma exposure, which in turn suppresses price volatility further. Ether options worth over $1.7 billion are scheduled to settle next Friday at 08:00 UTC on Deribit, the world's largest crypto options exchange.

