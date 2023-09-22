According to Odaily: Nansen, a leading blockchain analysis firm, suffers from a data leak impacting reportedly 6.8% of its users following a cybersecurity breach targeting a third-party supplier. Odaily Planet Daily reported that the breach, occurring on September 20, exposed some user data due to a vulnerability in this third-party supplier.

Early investigations reveal that the leak comprised email addresses of affected users alongside password hashes and blockchain addresses of a smaller user cohort.

In response to this security concern, Nansen has urged its impacted users to reset their passwords. Notifications to make the necessary modifications were sent through the support@nansen.ai email in the window between 1:00 and 5:00 on September 22. The company assures its clients that this essential measure was taken to mitigate any further risk and maintain the security of their accounts.