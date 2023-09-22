According to Cointelegraph: Consensys is discontinuing two fundamental Ethereum frameworks, Truffle and Ganache, amid a shift towards Metamask Snaps and SDK. Many developers have expressed their appreciation for Truffle and Ganache, which were instrumental in the early development of Ethereum smart contracts.

The announcement from Consensys, on September 22, described the "sunset" of the two products as the end of an era. Many developers, including Georgios Konstantopoulos, CTO and partner at Paradigm, and Foobar, an anonymous developer, have shared their experiences of using these tools to draft their first Ethereum smart contracts.

Launched in 2015, The Truffle Suite was utilized by 1.3 million developers worldwide at the time of Consensys's acquisition in 2020.

In order to facilitate the shift between tech stacks, Consensys disclosed it would be collaborating with HardHat to assist developers in continuing to write and deploy new software on the Ethereum network.

Consensys stated, "We are investing in new tools and APIs to empower developers to build powerful DApps with MetaMask, Infura, and Linea, which is why the Truffle engineering team will join these teams to accelerate the buildout of their developer offerings.”