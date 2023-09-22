According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped to about $26,600 (-1.5%) amidst the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain high interest rates, a rising U.S. dollar, stock market sell-off, and other cryptocurrencies following suit. Ether (ETH) price also fell to under $1,600, marking a new 14-month low against Bitcoin. Other major cryptos such as Solana's SOL, Polygon's MATIC, Lido's LDO, and Optimism's OP suffered declines of between 3% and 5%.

Amid these losses, the CoinDesk Culture & Entertainment Index (CNE) bucked the trend, gaining 1% due to the strong performance of non-fungible token (NFT) platform ImmutableX's native coin (IMX). QCP Capital suggests that this decline in equity and other assets could further pressure BTC and potentially pull its prices lower, though it retains a lower beta compared to other markets.

US 10-year Treasury rate (QCP Capital)

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at online brokerage platform Oanda, predicts that the persistent high interest rates will continue to burden crypto firms by increasing their refinancing costs. Moya also highlighted that a soft landing is still expected from the Federal Reserve, but a few more sustained inflation reports could wipe out hopes of rate cuts by 2024.