22 September 2023

Macro/TradFi

Zodia's Earnings Opportunity : As an offshoot of Standard Chartered, Zodia is prepping to enable institutional clients to earn from their digital assets, leveraging tools like staking.

Nomura's Bitcoin Venture : This global financial titan has rolled out a Bitcoin fund, tailoring it specifically for large-scale investors.

Interest Rate Insight: Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England hold their ground, maintaining their decade-high interest rates unchanged.

L1/L2 Developments:

Eclipse's Mainnet Reveal: The upcoming Ethereum L2 will harness the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and bank on Celestia for data availability.

Canto's Big Shift: This L1 with a DeFi focus is transitioning to a zero-knowledge L2 on Ethereum, empowered by the Polygon Chain Development Kit.

Optimism's Token Tale: After announcing their third OP Airdrop with 19M tokens for over 31K addresses, news also surfaced of a private sale of 116M OP tokens to seven parties.

Injective's Developer Dream: Their inEVM, an Ethereum Virtual Machine, is set to enable Ethereum developers to roll out dApps across both Injective and the expansive Cosmos ecosystem.

Arbitrum's Odyssey Reboot: Prepare for a 7-week onchain adventure, where participants can snag custom NFTs by exploring 13 Arbitrum ventures.

DeFi Dispatch:

Metis's Incentive Boost: An Ethereum L2, has committed a whopping US$5M to supercharge DeFi adoption on its chain.

Circle's Stablecoin Spread: Their USDC stablecoin has debuted on Polkadot, marking its presence on a total of 14 distinct blockchains.

Chainlink's Cross-Chain Capabilities: The introduction of their CCIP on Arbitrum One paves the way for cross-chain dApp creation and enriches the composability on the Arbitrum network.

Additional Announcements:

Ethereum's Audit Ambition: Developers propose ERC-7512, a new token standard, aiming to bolster auditing practices in the crypto realm.

Blockchain Capital's Funding Feat: They've sealed the deal on two funds, amassing US$580M, targeting six sectors including DeFi, gaming, and more.

Fresh Funds & Raises: Oak Grove Ventures announces a US$60M Web3 fund launch. Proof of Play, a Web3 gaming creator, secures US$33M. Bastion, specializing in Web3 infrastructure, secures a US$25M seed round led by a16z Crypto. Mesh concludes a US$22M Series A fundraising round.

