Binance, has announced the removal of its Spot Trading Bot services for a comprehensive list of trading pairs, effective from September 29, 2023, 02:00 UTC.

The trading pairs impacted include AAVE/BNB, AERGO/BUSD, AGLD/BTC, ALCX/BTC, ALGO/BNB, ALGO/ETH, ALPACA/BTC, ALPHA/BTC, BAL/BTC, BICO/BUSD, BNT/BTC, BNX/BNB, BNX/BUSD, C98/BTC, CHESS/BUSD, CLV/BUSD, COS/BNB, CRV/ETH, CTK/BNB, CTK/BTC, DAR/BUSD, among several others.

The change comes as a part of Binance's service alterations, aimed at improving users' trading experience. Notably, these modifications will not affect trading on these pairs outside of the Bots service. As always, Binance advises users to adjust their trading strategies according to these updates to avoid any undesirable implications.

This information is subject to regional availability, and the referred products and services may not be accessible in your location.

