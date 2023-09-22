The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -1.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,378 and $26,848 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,627, down by -0.74%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM, FRONT, and ARK, up by 47%, 31%, and 29%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1593.83 (-1.05%)

  • BNB: $210.9 (-0.28%)

  • XRP: $0.5092 (+0.08%)

  • DOGE: $0.06161 (-0.74%)

  • ADA: $0.2447 (-1.53%)

  • SOL: $19.66 (-0.35%)

  • TRX: $0.08358 (+0.25%)

  • DOT: $4.018 (-1.28%)

  • MATIC: $0.5213 (-1.97%)

  • LTC: $64.94 (+2.06%)

Top gainers on Binance: