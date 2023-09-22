The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -1.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,378 and $26,848 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,627, down by -0.74%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM, FRONT, and ARK, up by 47%, 31%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Apple Releases Patches for Three Active Zero-day Vulnerabilities; Urges Users to Upgrade
Market movers:
ETH: $1593.83 (-1.05%)
BNB: $210.9 (-0.28%)
XRP: $0.5092 (+0.08%)
DOGE: $0.06161 (-0.74%)
ADA: $0.2447 (-1.53%)
SOL: $19.66 (-0.35%)
TRX: $0.08358 (+0.25%)
DOT: $4.018 (-1.28%)
MATIC: $0.5213 (-1.97%)
LTC: $64.94 (+2.06%)
Top gainers on Binance:
LOOM/BUSD (+47%)
FRONT/BUSD (+31%)
ARK/BUSD (+29%)