Binance, has announced plans to release a USDⓈ-M FRONT perpetual contract. The launch, set for 2:30 pm (UTC) on Sept. 22, 2023, is geared towards expanding the platform's trading offerings and allowing traders to leverage up to 10x on their investments.

The new FRONTUSDT contract will offer continuous, 24/7 trading with an underlying asset of FRONT and a settlement asset in USDT. Notably, the contract will support a minimum maintenance margin rate of 3.00% and a capped funding rate determined by the maintenance margin ratio. Furthermore, Binance is introducing a multi-assets mode, expanding the trading opportunities available to its users. The new high-leverage option signifies Binance Futures' commitment to creating diverse investment opportunities within the rapidly growing crypto market.

