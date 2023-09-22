According to Certik Alert: Apple has recently issued security patches to tackle three actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities affecting its iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and Safari platforms. This new security move pushes the total number of zero-day vulnerabilities discovered and addressed in Apple software this year to sixteen.

The list of identified vulnerabilities includes:

1. CVE-2023-41991: A certificate verification problem in the Security framework that could potentially enable malicious applications to skip signature checks.

2. CVE-2023-41992: A security vulnerability in Kernel that might let local attackers escalate their privileges.

3. CVE-2023-41993: An issue discovered in WebKit that could lead to arbitrary code execution upon processing certain web content.

Apple has only confirmed that these issues are likely being actively exploited in versions preceding iOS 16.7. As a precaution, the tech giant is urging users to update their devices promptly to protect their security.