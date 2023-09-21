According to Cointelegraph: During the United States House Financial Services Committee's debate on September 20, Democrats expressed the need to maintain global leadership through the introduction of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), while Republicans highlighted privacy concerns. The discussion took place during the markup of the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act.

Representative Tom Emmer introduced the bill, describing it as a protection against the administrative state's potential overreach into financial surveillance. He warned that a CBDC, if not designed to mirror physical cash, could enable undue federal monitoring and restriction of American citizens' transactions. Emmer also consolidated support by referencing instances of financial intervention, such as China's digital yuan, their governmental social credit system, and Canada's freeze on bank accounts during 2022's truckers' protest.

However, Maxine Waters, the committee's ranking member, renamed the bill “The CBDC Anti-Innovation Act,” arguing it threatens the dollar's global reserve currency status. Waters criticized Republicans for attacking a CBDC, an entity that does not exist yet. She also expressed concern that the bill, if passed, would cede China the potential to establish international CBDC standards.

The debate also revolved around concerns of whether the bill would hamper research on CBDCs and financial privacy. It concluded with a general agreement that the bill prevents CBDC issuance without an act of Congress, a principle the Federal Reserve has continuously upheld.



