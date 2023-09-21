According to Cointelegraph: The US "CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act," designed to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), has made a significant step forward, passing the House Financial Services Committee.

The bill, introduced by Representative Tom Emmer, has already garnered approval from 60 Congress members. Upon announcement of the committee's decision, Emmer emphasized the threat of governmental control over currency, which he believes could undermine American values of openness, permission-based transactions, and privacy. He stated that a CBDC not aligned with these principles would resemble the Chinese Communist Party-style surveillance tools, posing a risk to the American way of life.

According to Emmer, digital assets signify a "sleeper issue" in US politics, which could mobilize a generational divide pushing back against policies that may restrict the digital space, leading to more technologically savvy lawmakers. Introduced first in February 2023, and later reintroduced on September 14, 2023, the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act will now face a congressional vote. If passed, it would prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC and using it for implementing monetary policy.

