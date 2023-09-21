According to CoinDesk: The U.S. Treasury market, boasting over $25 trillion, has recently showcased an unexpected calm, even as the Federal Reserve expresses intentions of maintaining higher borrowing costs. This tranquility could considerably aid risk assets, including digital currencies.

The MOVE index, which estimates the volatility of Treasury notes using options, dipped to an 18-month low of 96.61 last week, as shown by TradingView's charts. Treasury debt securities, broadly viewed as the safest and most liquid instruments globally, presently dictate global collateral and securities financing activities.

The low volatility within bonds assists in stabilizing leveraged financing, creating money via collateral rehypothecation. It relieves global liquidity stress, enticing greater borrowing and portfolio leveraging. Such dynamics lead to favorable outcomes for risk assets, such as Bitcoin and stocks. Bitcoin, for instance, has reportedly gained over 8% since dipping below $25,000 on Sept. 11, amidst this drop in the MOVE index. However, an unanticipated shock in leveraged Treasury futures short bets can seriously disrupt this calm.

Nonetheless, the Bank for International Settlements warns in its latest quarterly report of the ongoing accrual of leveraged short positions in U.S. Treasury futures. These positions worth approximately $600 billion could trigger potential margin spirals, marking a significant financial vulnerability.