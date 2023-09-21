According to Cointelegraph: In 2023, Tether, the leading issuer of stablecoins, experienced an unexpected rise in its secured stablecoin loans despite pledging to phase them out entirely in December 2022. This increase was ascribed to short-term loan requests submitted by long-standing partners, a spokesperson for the firm told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to their recent quarterly report, Tether's assets saw an increase in loans from $5.3 billion in the last quarter to $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2023. The same spokesperson also stated that all secured loans will be reduced to zero by 2024.

Tether stablecoin loans on the rise in 2023. Source: The Company

Secured loans had become a lucrative offering for Tether, attracting customers by allowing them to borrow USDT against some collateral. However, this practice has been a target for criticism due to lack of transparency involving the collateral and borrowers, stirring controversy. In December 2022, a WSJ report voiced concerns about whether these loans were fully collateralized, questioning Tether's capability to fulfill redemption requirements during crisis periods. Following the controversy, Tether announced its intent to phase out secured loans in 2023 and rebuffed criticism around the practice, assuring that the loans were overcollateralized.

Tether's heightened secured loans align with increased market dominance and profit growth for the firm, which reported a whopping $3.3 billion in surplus reserves in September, a significant surge from its $250 million reported in 2022. Tether is yet to respond to requests for comment.