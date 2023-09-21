According to CoinCu: The Ethereum network has been experiencing a sharp increase in gas fees, recently breaching the 310 gwei mark. This marks the highest level of gas fees since May 2022, indicating notable volatility in the network.

Previously, Ethereum gas fees dipped to an eight-month low, averaging at around 9 gwei or roughly $1.83, due to reduced activity in meme coin trading, lesser usage of Telegram bots, and decreased NFT sales volumes, which pointed towards a decrease in Ethereum network usage.

Source: Etherscan

Ethereum gas is the fee paid by users to transact or execute smart contracts on the Ethereum network. It is expressed in gwei, where one gwei equals one billionth of an Ether (ETH), and can only be paid using Ether, the network's native cryptocurrency.

Current Ethercan data places the average Ethereum transfer fee at about $2.16, or 65 gwei, while token exchange rates on Uniswap are significantly higher, averaging at $19.29. Fluctuations in gas fees are largely subjected to Ethereum's on-chain activity which soared in the first quarter of 2023, fueled by the NFT boom and the Blur token airdrop. This surge drove up both Ethereum's prices and gas fees.

The meme coin hype in the second quarter only added to the escalating burn rate. Although gas usage has declined recently, Ethereum maintained high transaction fees, however, a continued descent in these fees has been observed over the past few days.

