According to Cointelegraph: An unfortunate cryptocurrency holder has reportedly lost a staggering $4.46 million to a phishing scam. The sum, denominated in Tether (USDT), was transferred out of a Kraken exchange wallet and eventually ended up in an address allegedly controlled by a scammer.

Blockchain security company PeckShield has identified this address as linked to a phishing attacker. On September 20, Scam Sniffer, another blockchain scam tracking platform, suggested that the funds were moved to an address associated with a fraudulent Coinone crypto mining exchange.

A user-compiled Dune Analytics dashboard indicates that scams like this have led to thefts of around $337.1 million in USDT, affecting nearly 21,953 individuals. According to the Global Anti-Scam Organisation (GASO), this scam likely employs the technique of approval mining which tricks victims into allowing unlimited withdrawals from their wallets.

Tayvano’s Dune Analytics dashboard on USDT Approval Scams. Source: Dune Analytics.

Highlighting the mechanics of such a scam, GASO explained that fraudsters do not need a victim's seed phrase to execute the scam. Instead, they deceive victims into authorizing unlimited access to their wallet via the USDT smart contract under the guise of a nominal Ether network fee for participation in a false mining pool. The resulting digital signature is all the attackers need for unlimited withdrawals.