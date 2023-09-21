Aave ($AAVE) raised 20.7% over the past 7 days, along with the borrowing/lending sector. Maker ($MRK) and Liquidity ($LQTY) were up 15% and 9%, respectively. The price actions in borrowing/lending governor tokens could suggest that on-chain crypto activities are recovering.

Worldcoin ($WLD) jumped 57.1% in the last 7 days as the project team introduced a Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proof protocol to solve privacy concerns and reduce the fee cost. Also, the WorldApp reached its record daily transactions.

ARK ($ARK) doubled its market cap in the past 7 days as Binance added ARK futures trading. The increasing discussion about the ARK project on social media platforms also fueled the price movement. ARK is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that allows anyone to create fully customizable and interoperable blockchains.

Overall Market

The red box zone continues to act as a strong support level, as mentioned last week.

After the BTC price recovered to the $27k level, the momentum was rejected at $27,500. The blue line right above the $27,500 level suggests that the BTC price is testing the downward channel that started in July.

On Wednesday, the Fed decided to maintain the interest rate at 5.50% but signalled two fewer rate cuts in 2024. The hawkish tone from the Fed sent risk assets down, including the US equity market and crypto assets.

BTC was down to $26,800, then recovered most of the intraday loss after the US market close. Currently, the BTC price is hovering around the $27,000 key level.

If the BTC price can break the downward trendline, we could see a yearly high of the BTC price by the end of the year, and it might go further up before the halving event in 2024.