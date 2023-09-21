ARK ($ARK) doubled its market cap in the past 7 days as Binance added ARK futures trading. The increasing discussion about the ARK project on social media platforms also fueled the price movement. ARK is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that allows anyone to create fully customizable and interoperable blockchains.
Worldcoin ($WLD) jumped 57.1% in the last 7 days as the project team introduced a Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proof protocol to solve privacy concerns and reduce the fee cost. Also, the WorldApp reached its record daily transactions.
Aave ($AAVE) raised 20.7% over the past 7 days, along with the borrowing/lending sector. Maker ($MRK) and Liquidity ($LQTY) were up 15% and 9%, respectively. The price actions in borrowing/lending governor tokens could suggest that on-chain crypto activities are recovering.
Overall Market
The red box zone continues to act as a strong support level, as mentioned last week.
After the BTC price recovered to the $27k level, the momentum was rejected at $27,500. The blue line right above the $27,500 level suggests that the BTC price is testing the downward channel that started in July.
On Wednesday, the Fed decided to maintain the interest rate at 5.50% but signalled two fewer rate cuts in 2024. The hawkish tone from the Fed sent risk assets down, including the US equity market and crypto assets.
BTC was down to $26,800, then recovered most of the intraday loss after the US market close. Currently, the BTC price is hovering around the $27,000 key level.
If the BTC price can break the downward trendline, we could see a yearly high of the BTC price by the end of the year, and it might go further up before the halving event in 2024.
However, there is a greater likelihood that the BTC price will drop to the $21k level if the trend line rejects the BTC price and sends it to retest the strong support level denoted by the red box.
Options Market
After the FOMC meeting, our OTC desk observed that the 25-delta skewnesses on BTC and ETH options are moving lower, bracing the hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve.
Although the Federal Reserve decided to hold the rate at 5.50%, unchanged, the hawkish dot plot and the optimism of the Federal Reserve members about the US economy have sent risk assets lower.
Our desk observed a retracement of 25-delta skewness across all expirations in both BTC and ETH options. It suggests that traders and investors are now buying puts to cover their downside protection instead of buying calls for potential gains.
The above chart shows the change in implied volatility of BTC options with various expiry dates.
Also, the dot plot indicates that the Federal Reserve expects only two rate cuts in 2024 instead of the four rate cuts estimated in June. Such change also brings uncertainty about future growth and market conditions. The implied volatility of BTC options also captures such change, as shown above. While we observed no material change in the front-end implied volatility, we see elevated implied volatility in the mid-term and long-term options.
Macro at a glance
Last Thursday (2023-09-15)
ECB surprisingly raised its interest rate by 25bps to 4.50% and signalled that it would be the last rate hike. After the announcement, EUR/USD declined 0.80% from 1.0737 to 1.0643.
The US released its June retail sales numbers in August. Retail Sales increased 0.6% MoM, higher than the estimated 0.2% and the previous month’s 0.5%. Core Retail Sales increased 0.6% as well, higher than the estimated 0.4% but slightly lower than the previous month’s 0.7%.
The US initial jobless claim was 220k, lower than the estimated 225k but slightly higher than the previous month’s 217k.
On Tuesday (2023-09-19)
The Eurozone CPI reading was reported at 5.2%, a slight improvement from last month’s 5.3%. However, it is far from the targeted inflation rate of 2%. As the ECB raised 25bps last Thursday and signalled the end of the rate hike cycle, it remains uncertain whether the ECB will resume the rate hike if the CPI readings in the Eurozone remain at this level or go even higher.
Canada reported its CPI reading in August at 4.0%, accelerating from 3.3% in July. The unexpectedly high CPI reading increases the odds of an October rate hike by the Bank of Canada.
The US released a 6.9% increase in building permits in August, to 1.543 million from 1.443 million in July. Such an increase in building permits issued suggests that the US economy continues to expand, providing a strong foundation for the Fed’s higher-for-longer interest rate policy.
On Wednesday (2023-09-20)
The Fed maintained the interest rate at 5.50%, unchanged, as the market anticipated. However, the dot plot indicates one more rate hike by the end of 2023, and the projected terminal rates for 2024 and 2025 were adjusted to 3.9% and 2.9%, respectively. Compared to the dot plot released in June, the Fed raised the projected interest rate by 50bps in 2024 and 2025, meaning that the Fed is projecting only two 25bps rate cuts in 2024 instead of the four 25bps rate cuts projected in June.
The hawkish announcement sent the S&P 500 index down 0.97% and the Nasdaq index down 1.46%. US 10Y Treasury yield popped to 4.449%, the highest since 2008. EUR/USD dropped from 1.0727 to 1.0628, the intraday low.
The BTC price declined 1.80% from $27,290 to $26,800, the intraday low, and recovered to $27,200 after the US markets closed.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
The above table shows the volume breakdown of our Convert Portal.
The Stablecoin swap declined in the second week, from 14.02% last week to 11.48% this week. We see lower demand for stablecoin swaps across the desk.
As the Bitcoin price surged above the $27k level, it lifted the whole crypto asset space to move higher. The stablecoin-to-crypto transaction volume weight spiked 3.90% from 21.38% last week to 25.28% this week.
The change suggests that crypto investors are converting their stablecoin holdings back to crypto assets again after the bounce in the BTC price.
