According to Decrypt: Ben "Bitboy" Armstrong, former host of the Bitboy Crypto YouTube channel, has been denied an emergency injunction request that he filed with the Cobb County Superior Court in Georgia, as part of his ongoing lawsuit against his former colleagues, according to court files released earlier this week. In response, Armstrong is now raising funds for his legal defense, and has already received approximately $60,000 worth of Ethereum and Bitcoin from fans within less than 24 hours.

The dispute lies between Armstrong and his former company, Hit Network. Armstrong was seeking an injunction to regain control over the company, claiming in multiple legal filings that he owns 67% of the organization. The lawsuit is ongoing and Armstrong's allegations of wrongdoing against the Shedds, the CEO and CFO of Hit, have yet to be definitively proven. Armstrong's attorneys allege that the Shedds removed Armstrong unlawfully and the company has lost more than $1 million in revenue and tens of thousands of subscribers since his removal.

The Shedds, however, have countered with allegations against Armstrong's behavior including physical assault and inappropriate relationships with company contractors. The company has allegedly hired security to protect the office and the police have been informed of the situation.

The company is also looking to sell a Lamborghini that was purchased as a business asset to recoup funds, and their lawsuit accuses Armstrong of mishandling company assets using company-owned NFTs and cryptocurrencies for personal loans which resulted in the loss of those assets. Armstrong denies these claims asserting that the NFTs were his personal property.

In a recent YouTube livestream, Armstrong declared that he'd even filed a police report translating to a threatening text message he'd allegedly received, and expressed deep concern about the ongoing situation.



