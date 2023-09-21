According to Cointelegraph: An Ethereum developer has successfully managed to integrate AI model ChatGPT into a custom application to create an ERC-20 token, AstroPepeX, which is already being traded on a few DeFi and centralized exchanges.

Twitter user CroissantETH shared details on how they used OpenAI’s API to design and deploy AstroPepeX through ChatGPT, resulting in an estimated market cap of $3.5 million for the newly minted token.

Etherscan data reveals that, since the token was minted on 20th September 2023, over 2,300 individuals hold APX and have carried out over 17,700 transactions. The creation process involved directing ChatGPT to form an ERC-20 token following Open Zeppelin standards, using data from the top 10,000 traded tokens on Uniswap.

The token was given a more suitable name after CroissantETH fed data from popular Uniswap tokens to ChatGPT, leading to improved token naming responses and demonstrating that "GPT-4 had a much better understanding of crypto culture".

In order to exclude any possible human intervention, as soon as the contract was deployed, ownership was revoked and all tokens along with 2 ETH were added to Uniswap for liquidity. Thus, AstroPepeX was entirely created by ChatGPT, which added 65,000,000,000 APX tokens and 2 ETH to Uniswap's decentralized exchange.

Crypto exchanges like Poloniex, Bitget, MEXC, LBank, and certain DeFi platforms have accepted APX for trading. Poloniex even promoted the token's listing on its platform on 21st September 2023.

Despite the existence of an unofficial Telegram group with around 1,500 members and a bot posting APX trade updates and current market cap information, CroissantETH clarified that AstroPepeX does not have an official Telegram group.