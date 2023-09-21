According to Cointelegraph: The Institute of International Finance (IIF), an influential global finance advocacy group, has highlighted several areas where the current digital euro legislation proposal falls short. The IIF evaluated the legislation proposed by the European Commission and found inadequacies, focusing on seven main areas.

Digital euro development timeline. Source: European Central Bank

Despite the bill providing some clarity on each point, the IIF's analysis found that many areas are only partly addressed. For instance, the legislation's cost-benefit analysis was considered basic and high-level, relying heavily on prior studies or lacking entirely in certain aspects.

The proposed mechanism for financial stability and bank intermediation, namely holding limits, also proved to be problematic. Questions are raised over how these limits would be enforced, considering the limits have not yet been determined. Furthermore, the legislation suggests fee caps, limiting the ability for payment service providers to recover costs incurred when implementing digital euro services.

Provision of basic digital euro services by credit institutions for free also bring up economic and liability challenges, according to the IIF. Additionally, the institution noted that privacy controls and anti-money laundering protocols for the digital euro have not been defined.

Moreover, the legislation does not address potential conflicts of interest, particularly for the European Central Bank (ECB). As the ECB takes on multiple roles, including supervisor, issuer, administrator, and fee-setter, there could be conflicts between its regulatory and operational responsibilities.

The IIF has urged against creating parallel systems with little interoperability, and emphasizes the importance of the digital euro operating on platforms where other digital currencies operate.

The ECB anticipates the investigation phase for the digital euro to continue through October. It will then decide on testing technical and business solutions. Regardless, a live digital euro can only be issued once the legislation passes.