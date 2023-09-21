Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, has responded to a CoinDesk article regarding the confusion over the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations. He clarified that the assumptions regarding Binance's decision to delist multiple stablecoins were based on remarks taken out of context.

CZ established that Binance indeed has several partners in place, with plans to launch fully compliant EUR and other stablecoins. This contradicts the previously reported statement by Binance's French Legal Director, Marina Parthuisot, in an online public hearing hosted by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Parthuisot had initially implied that Binance planned to delist all stablecoins from its platform in the European market by June 30, owing to the lack of approvals under the forthcoming MiCA regulations. She highlighted that such an occurrence could significantly impact the European market.

However, CZ's recent response indicates that Binance's strategy is to work in compliance with the evolving regulatory landscape rather than limit its offerings.

