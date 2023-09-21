According to Cointelegraph: Almost all Bitcoin's short-term holders (STHs) are dealing with considerable unrealized losses, with the market sentiment shifting towards panic, according to analytics firm Glassnode. The firm's recent newsletter, "The Week On-Chain," revealed that about 97.5% of STHs, those holding Bitcoin for 155 days or less, have experienced unrealized losses due to recent BTC price actions.

Bitcoin STH holder and spender data annotated chart (screenshot). Source: Glassnode

As of September 17, the cost basis for non-spending Bitcoin holders stood at approximately $28,000, just about 5% above the present spot price. The report details a connection between sudden changes in implied profitability and shifts in STH spending.

Glassnode defines the resulting change in sentiment as "non-trivial" and highlights that the cost basis of spending STHs dropped below that of holders during the market sell-off from $29k to $26k in mid-August. This suggests that panic and negative sentiment has crept into the short-term market.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me

The overall sentiments among Bitcoin traders and analysts align with Glassnode's findings, as they also exhibit caution with predictions hinting at testing of lower levels. However, the outlook is not universally pessimistic, with some analysts forecasting improved BTC performance starting Q4. Despite the prevailing bearish sentiments, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index reflects only modest bearishness at current price levels.

Bitcoin new investor confidence annotated chart (screenshot). Source: Glassnode



