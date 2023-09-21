According to Cointelegraph: Despite anticipations of increased volatility, Bitcoin traders experienced a somewhat calm market day. The cryptocurrency's price dipped by approximately $26,743 from $27,000 on September 21. This drop occurred as the crypto space digested recent major U.S. macroeconomic events.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The decrease in BTC's price shows its performance peaking before Wall Street's opening, a 1.5% decline for the day. Interestingly, Bitcoin appeared to dismiss significant occurrences such as the Federal Reserve's interest rate pause and Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, as it failed to display notable fluctuations.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Jelle/X

Similarly, the news of a year's delay in payouts to the creditors of the now-defunct Mt. Gox exchange seemed to have minimal impact on the market.

Renowned trader, Jelle, expressed no surprise at the Fed's rate pause announcement. He reiterated that Bitcoin's price remains range-bound until new proof suggests otherwise. However, he maintained a long-term bullish perspective, implying the possibility of an uptrend from the current structure.

Another trader, Crypto Tony, echoed the necessity of preserving the $26,800 level into the weekly close, while Crypto Ed proposed the possibility of downside BTC price movement in the coming weeks.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/X

With a focus on the monthly close, the monthly chart showed a support level at $27,150, which appeared to have flipped into resistance.



