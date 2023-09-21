Binance, the prominent global cryptocurrency exchange, announced it will support the network upgrade and hard fork of Shentu (CTK). The aforementioned changes will take place at the block height of 15,094,300, roughly around September 21, 2023, at 13:00 UTC.

Starting from September 21, 2023, at 12:00 UTC, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of the CTK token to ensure a seamless transition during the hard fork. Binance's decision to support the network upgrade and hard fork for Shentu highlights its ongoing commitment to provide a robust and user-centric crypto trading experience.



